Latest Weather Blog
Plant looks to expand, bring more jobs to south Louisiana
PLAQUEMINE — A specialty chemical company's plans to expand may bring more employment opportunities to south Louisiana.
SNF Holding Company, a plant located just south of Plaquemine, is looking to invest an additional $375 million on expansion.
The company's President, John Pittman, has confirmed that its water-treatment and water-conditioning polymer production plant will be impacted by the development.
With the investment, the company expects to retain 390 existing jobs and add 150 positions with an average annual salary of $87,300, plus benefits.
SNF Holding Company is the U.S. subsidiary of SNF Floerger, a French company that produces polyacrylamides and operates 20 production facilities in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, seven of which are major plants.
Two of those major plants are located in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Riceboro, Georgia.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Paul Funes leaves court after sentencing in embezzlement case
-
John Paul Funes, sentencing expected Thurs, Oct. 24
-
Local Livingston couple charged with sex crimes, their neighbors express shock
-
Overpass area, Old South Baton Rouge properties eyed for demo as state...
-
Local teacher, sheriff's deputy husband charged in disturbing sex crimes case