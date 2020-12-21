Plans for second solar farm generates concern in WBR

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Solar Power may be the way of the future, but you may have second thoughts if a solar farm is located next door to your house.

"We were misled about how it would look," said an anonymous homeowner concerned about speaking against a solar power plant near her home. "It's not being taken care of. The ditches aren't maintained. The grass isn't cut."

"We really never experience with solar panels before," Parish President Pee Wee Berthelot said.

Berthelot has his own concerns about the solar farm, especially with a second planned for his parish.

"From the picture that we've seen, it's not what we got," Berthelot said.

A company from California wants to build a second and even bigger solar farm in the Bueche farming community north of Port Allen. The parish passed a moratorium on construction until they can hear from residents

and draft guidelines for the project.

"With buffer zones, and maybe some language in it that will make this place look neat and clean, grass gut and thing like that," Berthelot said.

A public hearing on the second solar plant will be held on January 14th so residents can comment on the project.