Plans for possible Amazon center at Cortana Mall location filed with parish

BATON ROUGE - Efforts to build an Amazon distribution center at the site of the now-vacant Cortana Mall appear to be back on track, according to filings with the parish government.

Documents show that Seefried Industrial Properties filed a site plan at the Cortana location, which shut down in late 2019. Seefried has worked closely with Amazon in the past, handling the purchase of a 34-acre plot of land belonging to Bethany Church along I-10 last year.

Though rumors circulated last year that the mall was being primed for an Amazon buy-out, discussions surrounding the potential deal appeared to fizzle out in the spring.

The plan will be up for discussion at the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Feb. 22.