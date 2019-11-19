Planning and zoning commission denies rezoning of former Sherwood Forest Country Club

BATON ROUGE - Residents in Sherwood Forest voiced their concerns about a proposed neighborhood development.

The Metro-Council Zoning and Planning Commission taking that concern into consideration, as they denied a zoning change that would have added nearly 300 homes to the area.

Residents packed a usually quiet meeting, uniting in one voice, saying that there’s just too much to risk that would have come with re-zoning this area and building how the designers wanted to.

It was standing room only in Metro-Council’s chambers, as hundreds of concerned residents flocked in to make sure their voices were heard.

“We’re all about proper planning, we just don’t feel like this is the right plan,” one opponent said.

After receiving 104 cards of opposition, along with a petition with around 1,300 signatures, the planning and zoning commission decided to squash the idea of rezoning theFormer Sherwood Forest Country Club golf course.

“The rezoning for this high density development would not be an enhancement to our subdivision but a determent,” one opponent said.

That rezoning would have allowed for more houses, 276 in total, in smaller sized lots. Among residents concerns raised in the meeting: property value, traffic, and the big one, flooding.

“The golf course property has served for 60 years as a servitude of drainage for Sherwood Forest home,” one opponent said.

As show in this map...many homes in Sherwood Forest flooded in 2016. And most of the area where the proposed subdivision would go, also flooded.

“1,500 families, homes flooded in our neighborhood. Four, five, six feet of water, hundreds and hundreds of homes took six feet of water,” another opponent said.

Proponents for the rezoning say all of those concerns had been addressed...

“We did prepare a drainage study that was approved by DPW,” Mickey Robinson said.

But residents weren't convinced, and neither was the commission, saying that the outpouring of public input at this meeting was not something they see regularly.

“The opposition is overwhelming, and that says a lot for some of the issues we hear,” Rowdy Gaudet said.

Residents, like Kathy Balhoff, are feeling satisfied in there small victory.

“It’s pride for our neighborhood. It’s all that we want. Safety and security for our families, our children...” Balhoff said.

The developer did say that they would still move forward with a subdivision on that property. But without the rezoning, it means a lot less homes can be built there.