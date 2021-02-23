53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Planned power outage to impact Assumption Parish customers Wednesday

3 hours 35 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 5:43 AM February 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Officials in Assumption Parish noted that area customers will be impacted by a power outage Wednesday (Feb. 24) from 10 p.m until Thursday (Feb. 25) at 5 a.m.

The announcement was made on Monday (Feb. 22) via the Assumption Parish Police Jury & OEP's Facebook page

The full post is available to view below. 

*ENTERGY OUTAGE UPDATE* --------------------------------- EDITED TO ADD.... There has been confusion about the outage as...

Posted by Assumption Parish Police Jury & OEP on Monday, February 22, 2021
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days