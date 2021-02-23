Planned power outage to impact Assumption Parish customers Wednesday

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Officials in Assumption Parish noted that area customers will be impacted by a power outage Wednesday (Feb. 24) from 10 p.m until Thursday (Feb. 25) at 5 a.m.

The announcement was made on Monday (Feb. 22) via the Assumption Parish Police Jury & OEP's Facebook page.

The full post is available to view below.