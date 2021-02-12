Planned power outage in Assumption Parish for Entergy customers on Feb. 22

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Entergy announced that a planned power outage will take place on Monday, Feb. 22.

Entergy crews will "perform the necessary upgrades" to the local power system between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In an email Entergy said the outage will affect customers:

On the LA-1 side of Bayou Lafourche:

Immediately north of Highway 1011 (Supreme Road) going north to between St. Peter Street and 403 in Paincourtville. {Family Dollar in Paincourtville along LA1 will be the last customer affected by the outage on LA-1.} This outage will encompass all customers on LA-400 (Marais Lane), LA-401 (Canal Rd), LA-1006, LA-1007 (Glenwood Rd), the entire Bertrandville community, the Village of Napoleonville and all residential streets/subdivisions off of LA-1 to the Family Dollar.

On the LA-308 side of Bayou Lafourche:

On the LA 308 side, the outage will start immediately south of Albermarle Street. The outage will affect all residences including customers on Woodlawn and Rosedale Roads, all subdivisions off of LA-308 north of Albermarle Street including Napoleon Avenue, Rue de Beauville and Lucky Hit, *excluding Ideal Street*.

The outage also will include residents of Dorseyville (Daggs St, Dorseyville Ln, Dupaty Ln) ending at Gus Caballero Rd.

Entergy wants to remind its' customers to keep their refrigerator or freezer doors closed to keep food colder longer and to also: