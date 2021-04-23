74°
Plank Road shooting victim dies from injuries
BATON ROUGE - A 29-year-old Plank Road shooting victim died from related injuries Friday afternoon.
According to a representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the victim of the shooting, Aaron Batiste, was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the event.
Authorities responded to the shooting early Friday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m., at an apartment complex in the 12700 block of Plank Road.
The investigation is ongoing.