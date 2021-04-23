Plank Road shooting victim dies from injuries

On Friday, April 23, 2021, one person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 12700 block of Plank Road.

BATON ROUGE - A 29-year-old Plank Road shooting victim died from related injuries Friday afternoon.

According to a representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the victim of the shooting, Aaron Batiste, was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the event.

Authorities responded to the shooting early Friday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m., at an apartment complex in the 12700 block of Plank Road.

The investigation is ongoing.