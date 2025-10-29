57°
Plank Road closed in Zachary after major crash involving 18-wheeler

Friday, August 24 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Crews are responding to a serious crash that shut down Plank Road Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Plank Road near Dyer Road. Authorities say the incident involved an 18-wheeler and a pick-up truck, and at least one person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Plank Road is currently shut down at the scene of the crash.

