Plank Road closed for hours Saturday when truck carrying flammable liquid crashed

By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Plank Road was closed for hours Saturday afternoon when a truck carrying more than 4,000 gallons of flammable liquid crashed. 

According to the Zachary Fire Department, the intersection of Plank Road and Main Street was closed from 4:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. 

The truck was removed and there is no threat to the area. 

