Plane tickets from BTR to ATL sold out ahead of SEC Championship

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans have been heading to Atlanta, Ga. all week in preparation for Saturday’s showdown.

Friday’s flights Baton Rouge to ATL were sold out, and most are for Saturday morning, as well.

It was a sea of purple and gold at the airport on Friday. Tiger fans ready with their plane and game tickets as they jet off for the SEC Championship.

Hoping to watch another piece of LSU history, eager fans filed in the airport all day. Full of confidence in this year’s undefeated team.

“Definitely tigers will come out with a win. It’s gonna be a great game. It’ll be a hard-fought battle but it’s gonna be an awesome victory for the tigers,” former LSU kicker Drew Alleman said.

Alleman is used to big stages like the SEC Championship. He was a kicker at LSU from 2008 to 2012, known for his game-winning kick over Bama in 2011. He was also there the last time the Tigers played in Atlanta.

“That was a great game. We came out there strong in 2011 and beating them pretty bad. I think this is going to be a closer game because they have a pretty solid team. But I think our offense it a little bit better this year. It’s gonna be a high scoring affair,” Alleman said.

There was plenty of purple and gold heading to the terminal on Friday.

“Heading to Atlanta and bringing our grandkids so they can see some history too,” Jerry Riles said.

Riles is also used to those big game moments, graduating from LSU in 1964.

“I was there when Billy Cannon made the famous run. I was a student in the student section,” Riles said.

As fans take off and touch down Friday evening, there’s only one thing there more sure of than an SEC title.

“Next LSU Heisman, shouldn’t be any doubt, it should be Joe Burrow,” Riles said.

It’s known around the country that tiger fans travel extremely well. You can expect to see a whole lot of purple and gold in Atlanta come game time on Saturday.