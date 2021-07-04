81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plan Your Evening for Fireworks on the Mississippi!! ...Elsa still weak.

1 day 20 hours 41 minutes ago Friday, July 02 2021 Jul 2, 2021 July 02, 2021 11:00 PM July 02, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: WBRZ Weather Team

Tonight: Happy 4th of July!! A few late afternoon storms are possible, but the activity will dissipate in the evening hours making way for a perfect evening for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi beginning at 9:00 PM on the levee.  Skies will be clear in the overnight hours with lows in the 70s.

Up Next: On Monday, rain chances remain at 80% areal coverage due to a resurgence in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico on the heels of a southerly wind, and some storms could produce heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Trending News

In the Tropics:

Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight with winds of 65 mph and moving west-northwest at 13 mph. The current forecast track has Elsa affecting Cuba on Monday and then making a landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday morning. With the current forecast, Elsa will not impact the local area. Changes in the track are still possible. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days