88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plan emerges to divide $40M college incentive fund

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 08 2014 Sep 8, 2014 September 08, 2014 4:21 PM September 08, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Melinda Deslatte

BATON ROUGE - An agreement has been struck to split a $40 million higher education incentive fund designed to steer money to programs that help fill high-demand jobs.

A council of Louisiana college, economic development and labor officials on Monday approved a plan to divvy up the money among the four college systems.

LSU will get the largest share, $14.4 million, from the Workforce and Innovation for a Stronger Economy Fund, or WISE Fund.

The community and technical college system will get nearly $12 million, while the University of Louisiana System will receive $11.4 million. The Southern University System will get $2 million, the lowest level a university system could receive.

The distribution formula is based on forecasts of which degree areas are in most demand and which skills are considered most valuable.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days