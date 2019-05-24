Latest Weather Blog
Plan emerges to divide $40M college incentive fund
BATON ROUGE - An agreement has been struck to split a $40 million higher education incentive fund designed to steer money to programs that help fill high-demand jobs.
A council of Louisiana college, economic development and labor officials on Monday approved a plan to divvy up the money among the four college systems.
LSU will get the largest share, $14.4 million, from the Workforce and Innovation for a Stronger Economy Fund, or WISE Fund.
The community and technical college system will get nearly $12 million, while the University of Louisiana System will receive $11.4 million. The Southern University System will get $2 million, the lowest level a university system could receive.
The distribution formula is based on forecasts of which degree areas are in most demand and which skills are considered most valuable.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pots and Paddles: Annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival set for this weekend
-
Annual Baton Rouge Rock for Spots set for June 8
-
Trooper injured in overnight crash on I-10 West
-
Assumption Parish officials preparing for Morganza opening without major flood control structure...
-
Evacuated in 2011, Butte La Rose looking at spillway with new attitude