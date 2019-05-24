Plan emerges to divide $40M college incentive fund

BATON ROUGE - An agreement has been struck to split a $40 million higher education incentive fund designed to steer money to programs that help fill high-demand jobs.



A council of Louisiana college, economic development and labor officials on Monday approved a plan to divvy up the money among the four college systems.



LSU will get the largest share, $14.4 million, from the Workforce and Innovation for a Stronger Economy Fund, or WISE Fund.



The community and technical college system will get nearly $12 million, while the University of Louisiana System will receive $11.4 million. The Southern University System will get $2 million, the lowest level a university system could receive.



The distribution formula is based on forecasts of which degree areas are in most demand and which skills are considered most valuable.