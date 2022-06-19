Pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Algiers

COURTESY: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Algiers Monday night.

According to WWL-TV, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the corner of Stratford and Winchester.

Investigators say a Domino's delivery driver was shot multiple times. There was also a trainee with the victim, but that person was not injured.

No other information has been released at this time.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.