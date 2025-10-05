Pit bull leads his owner to puppy 'left for dead'

It looks like pit bulls stick together.

A man walking his dog, a pit bull named Ace, in Jersey City, New Jersey, was led off track on July 31 into a building's basement. There, the man found Theo, a puppy pit bull in dire need of medical attention.

According to Second Chance Rescue NY, the animal rescue organization that is aiding in the puppy's recovery, Theo was found with severe head trauma.

"He had been hit and then left for dead," Kim Collins, a volunteer with the organization, told ABC News. "You can still see the lump on his head. It looks like a golf ball now that all of the swelling has gone down."

Theo, who is believed to be 8 to 10 weeks old, was sent to the emergency room for treatment. In addition to the visible head trauma, he was suffering from blindness due to his injuries.

"My heart was ripped out of my chest and he looked like he was dying," Collins, 45, said. "His mouth was kind of hanging open. He ... couldn't see. He had blood on his eyeball and it just looked imminent at that point."

But a day later, Theo improved. He could roll on his back. By Aug. 2, last Tuesday, he was sitting up and had regained his vision.

Today, Collins said he's ready to be placed into a foster home, adding that he'll need "around the clock care."