Pit bull chained to tree in rising flood water causes social media stir

GONZALES - Photos of a white pit bull dog chained to a tree in rising flood water outside of a Gonzales residence have created a social media sensation and garnered the attention of the Humane Society of Louisiana in the process.

Thousands of people have now expressed their concern after seeing the image of the dog that was captured in the 41400 block of Pappy Road. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene earlier Friday, but they were unable to locate the owners of the dog. The Ascension Parish Animal Control Department would normally respond to these types of complaints, but they close at 11 a.m. on Fridays.

The owner of the dog, Tendrick Cooper, reached out to WBRZ-TV and said the dog has been staying at his cousins house as Cooper is now living with his grandfather, who didn't want the dog at his house. Cooper said he was shocked to hear from friends that the media was reporting stories about the dog being poorly treated. He said as soon as he was able to leave work, he went and picked up the dog, bringing him to safety. Cooper says the dog is in good health.

An APSO deputy returned to the scene later Friday afternoon and was able to locate a relative who took the dog inside. The sheriff's office says the family is now the subject of an ongoing investigation.

"Due to the horrible and deteriorating situation involving this poor, obviously suffering dog, we are trying to contact the Director of the Ascension Parish Animal Control Department, Mr. Michael LeBlanc, to see if his agency can and will respond," said animal activist Jeff Dorson.

A Change.org petition created in response to the situation and addressed to Gov. John Bel Edwards has gathered more than 8,000 signatures.

"We obviously need the Ascension Parish Animal Control Department to work closely with the sheriff's office on these matters and have extended hours, so that emergency issues, such as this one, can be addressed in an expedient manner," adds Dorson.