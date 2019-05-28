Pipelines to be relocated in preparation for Comite diversion project

BATON ROUGE - Crews are relocating pipelines off of US 61 in Baton Rouge in preparation for the construction of the Comite River Diversion Project.

The project consists of a 12-mile-long diversion channel from the Comite River to the Mississippi River. It will include a diversion structure at the Comite River, guide levees, Lilly Bayou control structure, and drop structures at the intersections of the diversion channel with McHugh Road, Bayou Baton Rouge, Cypress Bayou, and White Bayou.

Officials expect to have the project completed by 2021.