Pinterest, The Knot to stop promoting plantation weddings

Photo: Pinterest (via Buzzfeed News)

Pinterest and The Knot, two of the most popular websites used for wedding planning, say they will no longer promote content related to plantation-style weddings.

"Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things," a Pinterest spokesperson told ABC News in a statement Wednesday.

Many people, including celebrities, have tied the knot at "plantation" venues popular in the South. The wedding trend has been criticized for romanticizing the horrific history of slavery in the U.S.

The changes to the websites' policies come after a push from Color of Change, a California-based racial justice advocacy organization. Pinterest specifically referenced the group in the statement elaborating on its decision.

Pinterest said it will limit the visibility of "plantation weddings" content by changing its site's search and autocomplete system. Searching for that content will prompt a warning that some results may violate the site's policies. The company says it will also no longer accept ads featuring these types of venues.

The Knot Worldwide told ABC News in a statement that it's also working with Color of Change to update its guidelines. The statement said the changes will "prohibit any vendors on The Knot or WeddingWire from using language that romanticizes or glorifies a history that includes slavery."