Pineville officer arrested for saying he was shot on duty after investigation reveals he shot himself

PINEVILLE - A Pineville police officer was arrested after saying he was shot on duty, which was in stark contrast to the conclusion of an investigation that revealed he'd allegedly accidentally shot himself and then lied about the incident, The Advocate reports.

A report from CNN identifies the officer as 25-year-old John Michael Goulart Jr. and says the shooting occurred on Sunday, September 20 around 11:50 p.m. when Goulart allegedly reported he'd been shot and was rushed to a local hospital.

But Deputy Chief Darrell B. Basco of the Pineville Police Department told the news network an investigation revealed otherwise; the 25-year-old is believed to have mistakenly fired two shots, one of them striking him in the leg and the other hitting the door of his police unit.

Goulart, who was arrested Tuesday on one count of criminal mischief and one count of malfeasance, was reportedly released from Rapides Parish Detention Center after paying a bond amount of $10,500.