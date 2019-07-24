86°
Pilot survives dramatic crop duster crash in Louisiana
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH - Authorities in Jefferson Davis Parish are investigating after a crop duster crashed Wednesday morning.
Around 8:20 a.m. a 911 call came in that a plane had crashed on LA 382 and David Road south of Roanoke. Authorities say the crop duster struck a pole, lost a wing, then crashed into a tree before it came to a stop in a field.
The unidentified pilot walked away from the crash and was taken to a hospital with only minor injuries.
The cause of the crash hasn't been determined at this time.
