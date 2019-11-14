Pig stops traffic, so police stop pig, and then everyone poses for pictures

Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Police are used to catching bad guys, but every now and then officers in Louisiana’s most rural areas find themselves catching the occasional wandering boar.

That’s exactly what happened to Deputy Poche and Cpl. Schilling of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, when they were called out to Highway 1082 and Thornhill Road to ‘catch a pig’ that had hoofed it to the middle of the highway and caused a few traffic issues.

Ever adaptable, this is exactly what the two officials did. They were able to catch the pig and prevent further traffic issues. They also found a moment to take a few pictures with their new four-legged friend and share them via Facebook. The post has since received hundreds of likes and comments.

The pig was brought to Parish Animal Control to be held until its owner is located. Police ask that if anyone has information about the owner of the pig, they contact St. Tammany Parish Animal Services at 985-809-0183