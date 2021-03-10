Piers Morgan cuts ties with morning show after storming off set over his remarks on Meghan

The release of Oprah Winfrey's recent interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the public privy to Meghan and Harry's shocking accounts of racism they say they experienced within the Royal Palace.

When the interview went public, it seemed the entire world was avidly listening in, and a number of varying opinions on matters of race, prejudice, and The Royal Family were outspokenly shared by various sources from around the world.

According to CNN, Piers Morgan was one of the many who openly shared his views on the situation.

However, in doing so, Morgan prompted a backlash and an investigation from the United Kingdom's media regulator. This motivated Morgan to leave his position with "Good Morning Britain," according to a Tuesday (March 9) announcement from ITV.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a short statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

CNN notes that earlier in the day, Morgan walked off the "Good Morning Britain" set after he was skewered by a co-host for his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan following their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview with Oprah, Meghan said she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with her son Archie. She claimed the royal family told her she couldn't seek help because "it wouldn't be good for the institution.

On Monday's edition of "Good Morning Britain," Morgan questioned whether the Duchess was being honest about experiencing suicidal thoughts, and his comments sparked controversy in Britain.

On Wednesday, Morgan took to social media to update the public on his opinion, sharing that he "still" did not believe Meghan.

"I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't [believe her]," Morgan tweeted. "If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

UK media regulator Ofcom said it had received over 41,000 complaints about the program as of Tuesday afternoon. "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules," it said in a statement on Twitter.

Morgan, who hosted a show on CNN from 2011 to 2014, faced criticism from his own colleague on Tuesday.

"I understand that you [Morgan] don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program," said "Good Morning Britain" co-host Alex Beresford. "And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off," he added.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her," Beresford said.

At that point, Morgan got up and, while walking off the set, said, "Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry... see you later, sorry, can't do this."