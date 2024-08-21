85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pierre Part man arrested, allegedly punched driver in the face during road rage incident

Wednesday, August 21 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

PIERRE PART— A Pierre Part man is now in jail after he allegedly punched a driver in the face after a road rage incident.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies say Robert Watson, 33, was driving an off road vehicle on Joseph Street early Saturday morning when the driver behind him flashed his high beams in an attempt to get Watson to dim his lights. 

After the victim passed Watson, he turned around and drove to Angella Street to confront the unnamed victim. Deputies said Watson punched the victim in the face through his open window. Deputies say the victim required medical attention because of the assault. 

Watson was arrested Tuesday night and faces a second degree battery. 

