Pierre Part Elementary ending school year prematurely due to high water threat in Assumption Parish

Photo: LSBA

PIERRE PART - The Assumption Parish School System says the academic year will be cut short for one of its schools due to high water in the area.

School officials announced Monday Pierre Part Elementary would be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to high water in the area. The school year was originally intended to end Thursday, May 23.

Assumption High School will have a full day Tuesday to give students the opportunity to complete final exams but will remain open and running on a normal schedule Wednesday and Thursday for all students who can come to school.

All other schools in the parish will continue to run as scheduled, but the system says any student who cannot make it to school safely will be excused.