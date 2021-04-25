Picture perfect Sunday, sunny with low humidity

Today and Tonight: Sunday will be beautiful as high pressure settles in. With some dry air in place, it will feel nice and comfortable outdoors. Highs will be near 80. Tonight, we'll see a few clouds mix in with lows once again in the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Into Monday, a few clouds mix in during the afternoon, with highs in the low-mid 80s. High temperatures will trend up into the mid-upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come during the latter half of the week. There is a lot of disagreement in the data right now in-terms of timing, but showers and storms look likely sometime Thursday, Friday and even into Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



