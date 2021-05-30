Picture perfect Sunday, sunny & less humid

Today and Tonight: Today is the day to get outside! There will be full sunshine across the region, with highs in the mid 80s. Low humidity will make things feel very comfortable. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows around 60.



Looking Ahead: Drier air has moved in behind a 'cool' front and will make things feel less muggy for the remainder of the long weekend. High pressure overhead will keep our weather pattern quiet through Monday. Moisture will begin to increase across the region on Tuesday, as high pressure moves off to the east. A daily chance for showers/storms will return on Wednesday afternoon. Click here for the 7-day forecast.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





