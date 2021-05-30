Latest Weather Blog
Picture perfect Sunday, sunny & less humid
Trending News
Today and Tonight: Today is the day to get outside! There will be full sunshine across the region, with highs in the mid 80s. Low humidity will make things feel very comfortable. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows around 60.
Looking Ahead: Drier air has moved in behind a 'cool' front and will make things feel less muggy for the remainder of the long weekend. High pressure overhead will keep our weather pattern quiet through Monday. Moisture will begin to increase across the region on Tuesday, as high pressure moves off to the east. A daily chance for showers/storms will return on Wednesday afternoon. Click here for the 7-day forecast.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
Get current weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
In the capital region, Team Rubicon is ready to help victims of...
-
Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their...
-
Police chief says officers violated policy during strip-search of teen
-
False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
-
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies