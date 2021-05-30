81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Picture perfect Sunday, sunny & less humid

5 hours 25 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, May 30 2021 May 30, 2021 May 30, 2021 9:38 AM May 30, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: Today is the day to get outside! There will be full sunshine across the region, with highs in the mid 80s. Low humidity will make things feel very comfortable. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows around 60.

Looking Ahead: Drier air has moved in behind a 'cool' front and will make things feel less muggy for the remainder of the long weekend. High pressure overhead will keep our weather pattern quiet through Monday. Moisture will begin to increase across the region on Tuesday, as high pressure moves off to the east. A daily chance for showers/storms will return on Wednesday afternoon. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton


