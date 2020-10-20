Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity members shaken by trespassing incident

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity contacted LSU Police last week, after three men allegedly trespassed onto their on-campus fraternity home, causing a disturbance and damaging property.

According to arrest documents, last Friday (Oct. 16) night, around 9:15 p.m., 23-year-old Joshua Martin-Roche, 22-year-old Dexton Thibodeaux, and 23-year-old Renee Harrison found the front door of the fraternity home unlocked, walked inside without invitation, and began yelling at home's occupants.

Arrest documents do not specify what the trio were allegedly yelling about.

However, records go on the say the men made their way into the home's backyard where they began kicking a wooden fence.

After this, police say the three left.

Fraternity members summoned authorities and shortly after the incident, Martin-Roche, Thibodeaux, and Harrison were apprehended.

They were each arrested and charged with unauthorized entry onto an inhabited dwelling and simple damage to property.