71°
Latest Weather Blog
Physicians advise residents to prepare for flu season
BATON ROUGE - Health officials are advising people to prepare for this year's flu season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says thousands of people die from the flu and related illnesses each year.
Medical professionals say it's important to get the vaccine before flu season, which is supposed to start in October.
Early predictions from Australia are showing physicians that the flu is coming early and its spreading worse than before. Since the U.S. flu season often correlates with Australia’s, physicians can predict what's in store for the U.S. ahead of time.
Australia's number of flu cases tripled this year compared to last year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Physicians advise residents to prepare for flu season
-
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry
-
Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster
-
BREC officials say fixing LSU lakes a top priority
-
Offenders with addictions targeted for rehab program in jail
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar