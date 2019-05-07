74°
PHOTOS: Train derails along LA 1 in Caddo Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

CADDO PARISH - State Police closed down a portion of LA 1 on Tuesday after a train derailed.

Troopers and hazmat technicians were called to the scene of a train derailment around 5 p.m. Tuesday on LA 1. The roadway was closed in both directions from LA 509 to LA 175.

According to Louisiana State Police, multiple train cars derailed—some of which contained hazardous materials. No evacuations were ordered, and no injuries were reported.

More information will be released as police continue their investigation.

