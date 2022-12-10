Photos: Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to steal cigarettes

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement agencies are trying to track down who crashed a school bus through a gas station before breaking in and stealing cigarettes Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, at least two suspects stole the school bus from Dalton Elementary School's parking lot around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the suspects slammed the stolen bus into the Fast Stop gas station on Joor Road, knocking down a large portion of the front wall. They then entered the store and stole "an unknown amount of cigarettes."

Photos show the wall of the gas station's convenience store torn down and significant damage inside, with fluorescent lights and insulation dangling from the ceiling.

Saturday afternoon, deputies released a surveillance image of the suspects behind the store's counter rummaging through the cigarettes.

Police said the bus was found at 7:25 a.m. near the intersection of North 48th and Odell Streets and returned to its driver.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is working with BRPD to investigate the crimes. No one has been taken into custody as of 10 a.m.

This is a developing story.