PHOTOS: Suspected tornado tears through Mansfield area in north Louisiana

By: WBRZ Staff

MANSFIELD - The Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office shared aerial photos showing the aftermath of a possible tornado that tore through the Mansfield area Monday. 

The photos showed the path the alleged tornado took through a stretch of land and multiple structures. The path could be clearly seen through nearby trees and homes. 

The National Weather Service was conducting surveys Tuesday to confirm whether the incident was an actual tornado.

