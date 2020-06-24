80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PHOTOS: Storm damage throughout capital area Wednesday morning

3 hours 27 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 June 24, 2020 11:18 AM June 24, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Check the gallery to see damage caused by Wednesday morning's storm throughout the area. Click here for more information on storm damage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days