65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Photos: Storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish

14 hours 10 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 10:15 PM March 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WILMER - A small community northeast of Amite was damaged by what possibly was a tornado, pending confirmation from the National Weather Service. 

Photos shows metal twisted into downed treed and a car wash damaged. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days