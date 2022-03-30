Photos: Storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish

WILMER - A small community northeast of Amite was damaged by what possibly was a tornado, pending confirmation from the National Weather Service.

Photos shows metal twisted into downed treed and a car wash damaged.

TORNADO WARNING for Tangipahoa parish until 6:45PM. Rotation will pass right over Roseland, just north of Amite. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/kOiIl6EGNJ — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) March 30, 2022

@ryanhallyall holly cow hang on! Rain and wind is here. Livingston Louisiana pic.twitter.com/8LJeF20MFh — Milo the Truck Cat (@TruckMilo) March 30, 2022

This is a developing story.