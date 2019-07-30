PHOTOS: Some streets holding water in Denham Springs after Tuesday's downpour

DENHAM SPRINGS - Heavy rainfall caused street flooding in parts of Livingston Parish late Tuesday afternoon.

High water signs were placed along Highway 16 and Myers Road. Sheriff's deputies are on the scene in the event of any major incidents. A WBRZ photographer captured video of a deputy patrolling the intersection with water up to his ankles.

DOTD maps show heavy congestion in the area while drivers navigate through the flooded streets.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.