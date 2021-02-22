Photos: See plans for new Amazon facility at former Cortana Mall site

BATON ROUGE - Newly filed documents with the city-parish are offering the first glimpse at the Amazon distribution center that will replace the shuttered Cortana Mall.

The site plan for the distribution center includes a detailed look at the layout for the facility and the surrounding area. You can look at the full document here.

Earlier this month, the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission approved rezoning requests at the shuttered mall site from Seefried Industrial Properties, a contractor known for developing the Amazon's distribution facilities. Those requests are expected to go up for approval at the EBR metro council's meeting Wednesday.

The Dillard's clearance store is the only anchor business still open at the mall, and it will be close permanently in April.