Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week

Thursday, September 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.

Police said someone inside the vehicle exchanged gunfire with the man seen in the photos.  Everyone involved left the area before the police arrived. 

Anyone with information should call police at (225) 389-2000.

