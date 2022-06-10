89°
Photos: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-12 East Friday morning

Friday, June 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - An overturned semi flipped over along I-12 early Friday morning, causing major delays on the interstate.

The wreck was first reported around 5 a.m. on I-12 East near the Holden exit. Photos showed the truck overturned in the median.

Eastbound lanes on the interstate were briefly closed immediately after crash. Crews shut down the interstate again around 10:30 a.m. as they worked to remove the truck. 

Traffic was diverted at LA 63 until the interstate reopened around noon.

