89°
Latest Weather Blog
Photos: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-12 East Friday morning
HOLDEN - An overturned semi flipped over along I-12 early Friday morning, causing major delays on the interstate.
The wreck was first reported around 5 a.m. on I-12 East near the Holden exit. Photos showed the truck overturned in the median.
Eastbound lanes on the interstate were briefly closed immediately after crash. Crews shut down the interstate again around 10:30 a.m. as they worked to remove the truck.
OVERTURNED SEMI: Clean-up efforts jamming traffic on I-12 between Livingston and Holden on both sides. pic.twitter.com/XBgZHYQn30— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) June 10, 2022
Trending News
Traffic was diverted at LA 63 until the interstate reopened around noon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager arrested in February shooting death of woman killed by stray bullets
-
Devery Henderson Saints Hall of Fame
-
Baton Rouge cemetery trying to fix exposed remains in graveyard
-
Ascension sees spike in high tech equipment after spike in crime
-
Former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves avoids penalties for ignoring subpoena