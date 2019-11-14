Photos: Officials approve first phase of upgrades for Mercedes-Benz Superdome

NEW ORLEANS – Officials have approved the first of many planned upgrades to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with work set to begin early next year.

According to The Advocate, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED) voted to approve the first phase of the Superdome's $450 million construction contract Thursday.

In August, the State Bond Commission gave LSED the okay to sell up to $350 million in bonds to pay for a stadium upgrade, citing them as a key factor in talks to keep the Saints in New Orleans for the next few decades.

The initial phase, costing roughly $100 million, includes removing 80,000 square feet of interior ramps and installing a new system of escalators and elevators.

Under the terms of the deal, the Saints will fund either a third of the project costs or up to about $150 million and LSED would pay for $210 million through issuing bonds. The state will fund the remaining $90 million.

The upgrades are expected to be complete by the start of the 2023-2024 football season.