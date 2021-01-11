41°
PHOTOS: North Louisiana treated to rare snowfall Monday
Parts of Louisiana experienced their first snowfall since 2018, and residents were beyond excited. Check out these pictures of the snowy day, all from Louisianians seeing it firsthand.
The elusive Louisiana snow cat. ?? pic.twitter.com/n2VUgpMso1— spicoli (@sonninichole) January 11, 2021
Snow Days in Louisiana are few and far between, but they are always the best. Just waiting for Carter to wake up to enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/pAz6zILSOo— Carrie Beth Hough (@CarrieBeth84) January 11, 2021
