60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Photos: Man kicked in door at Baker house while residents were home

11 hours 56 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, April 28 2022 Apr 28, 2022 April 28, 2022 12:34 PM April 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police are looking for a person who was caught on camera kicking in the door at a home while the residents were still inside. 

The Baker Police Department said doors were kicked open at multiple homes after dark on April 23.

Police did not outline the areas where the crimes happened but said the same man was suspected in similar incidents throughout the city. It's unclear how many homes were targeted. 

The department released photos captured during one of the break-ins.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts should contact police at (225)775-6000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days