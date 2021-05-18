Photos: Major flooding throughout Lake Charles area Monday

LAKE CHARLES - Heavy rainfall brought widespread flooding to parts of southwest Louisiana Monday. Check here for photos and videos from around the Lake Charles area Monday.

Some parts of the city received nearly 12 inches of rain over the course of about 12 hours, according to local officials.

The Lake Charles area was thrashed by multiple storms last year, including Hurricane Laura, which left a trail of destruction in Louisiana's southwest region.

The governor's office said it is monitoring the situation and is working on ways to render aid.

