Litter of puppies thrown into trash bag, left in dumpster
BAKER - A litter of puppies that was left to die in a dumpster is getting a second chance at life thanks to a Baton Rouge animal rescue.
Companion Animal Alliance said the 11 puppies, which appeared to be only a day old, were found Wednesday inside a trash bag that was left in a dumpster. The pups were picked up by Animal Control and taken to CAA.
The shelter said the puppies are currently being fostered by the organization's medical director.
