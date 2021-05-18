Photos, links of overnight storm and flooding in EBR, parts of Ascension

I-10 closed in the southern end of East Baton Rouge Parish due to flooding on I-10.

East Baton Rouge closed schools Tuesday.

Homes and businesses flooded in late-evening storm Monday.

Social media captured storm brewing ahead of weather alerts late Monday.

Lightning strike sparks utility fire

A lightning strike at a home in Central caused the home's water heater to catch on fire Monday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an El Ranchitos Avenue home. The lightning struck a water heater's gas line, which quickly went up in blazes, damaging the heater.

A lightning strike to a home on El Ranchitos Ave. caused a gas line to ignite on a water heater. Crews were able to get fire out before it spread to the home. pic.twitter.com/cO4hHgVQQC — Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) May 18, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: The St George Fire Department is evacuating everyone from the Siegen Calais apartments off Siegen Lane near Winn Dixie. The complex flooded, with cars and apartments on the first floor taking in water. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/CFPjCsJdZS — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) May 18, 2021

UPDATE 4: Friends by #LSU West Campus Apartments just sent this video. Says the water is getting higher and higher every half hour. Insane. @WBRZ @WAFB pic.twitter.com/nmFw5naPy6 — Chairman Beb! (@basmith_co) May 18, 2021

Water coming into homes in the Forest Heights Subdivision in Gonzales. @NWSNewOrleans @WBRZweather



Video by Mallory Addington pic.twitter.com/Dzn5deYYxI — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) May 18, 2021

From my parents house in Baton Rouge. Backyard is flooded and water is getting very close to the house. They also lost power about 30 minutes ago. @WBRZweather @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ahxrIeUPMk — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) May 18, 2021