Photos, links of overnight storm and flooding in EBR, parts of Ascension

By: WBRZ Staff

Latest on EBR flooding, including shelter information and disaster declaration. 

I-10 closed in the southern end of East Baton Rouge Parish due to flooding on I-10.

East Baton Rouge closed schools Tuesday.

Homes and businesses flooded in late-evening storm Monday.

Social media captured storm brewing ahead of weather alerts late Monday.

Lightning strike sparks utility fire 

A lightning strike at a home in Central caused the home's water heater to catch on fire Monday night.  The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an El Ranchitos Avenue home. The lightning struck a water heater's gas line, which quickly went up in blazes, damaging the heater.

