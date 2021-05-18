Latest Weather Blog
Photos, links of overnight storm and flooding in EBR, parts of Ascension
Latest on EBR flooding, including shelter information and disaster declaration.
I-10 closed in the southern end of East Baton Rouge Parish due to flooding on I-10.
East Baton Rouge closed schools Tuesday.
Homes and businesses flooded in late-evening storm Monday.
Social media captured storm brewing ahead of weather alerts late Monday.
Lightning strike sparks utility fire
A lightning strike at a home in Central caused the home's water heater to catch on fire Monday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an El Ranchitos Avenue home. The lightning struck a water heater's gas line, which quickly went up in blazes, damaging the heater.
A lightning strike to a home on El Ranchitos Ave. caused a gas line to ignite on a water heater. Crews were able to get fire out before it spread to the home. pic.twitter.com/cO4hHgVQQC— Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) May 18, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: The St George Fire Department is evacuating everyone from the Siegen Calais apartments off Siegen Lane near Winn Dixie. The complex flooded, with cars and apartments on the first floor taking in water. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/CFPjCsJdZS— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) May 18, 2021
@WBRZ @WBRZweather Inniswold neighborhood: pic.twitter.com/TWhfNiP6v1— John N. Harper (@johnnharper) May 18, 2021
@WBRZ @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/PliiANIoEl— John N. Harper (@johnnharper) May 18, 2021
LSU. ?? pic.twitter.com/LN5Fi5BMWz— Abby Snowden (@abby_snowden) May 18, 2021
UPDATE 4: Friends by #LSU West Campus Apartments just sent this video. Says the water is getting higher and higher every half hour. Insane. @WBRZ @WAFB pic.twitter.com/nmFw5naPy6— Chairman Beb! (@basmith_co) May 18, 2021
Water coming into homes in the Forest Heights Subdivision in Gonzales. @NWSNewOrleans @WBRZweather— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) May 18, 2021
Video by Mallory Addington pic.twitter.com/Dzn5deYYxI
From my parents house in Baton Rouge. Backyard is flooded and water is getting very close to the house. They also lost power about 30 minutes ago. @WBRZweather @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ahxrIeUPMk— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) May 18, 2021
One of our producers @_istephanieee_ just sent me this video of her parents back yard in Baton Rouge. Also said Old Perkins, Old Jefferson and Hoo Shoo Too Rd. have high water. @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/6QLWx9s4AN— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) May 18, 2021
Water flooding my home off of Fountain View Dr. around midnight #BatonRouge @Jake_WX @WBRZweather @DrJoshWX pic.twitter.com/szCYlEOrIY— Brennen McAndrew (@BrennenMcAndrew) May 18, 2021
Flooding on Fountain View Dr. in #BatonRouge taken around 12:30 AM. #lagov @Jake_WX @DrJoshWX @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/YOhjare0UX— Brennen McAndrew (@BrennenMcAndrew) May 18, 2021
Please pray for Louisiana. Parents house flooded and they are getting evacuated via high water rescue vehicle. @WBRZweather @WAFBweather @NWSNewOrleans @SteveWAFB pic.twitter.com/3MrHxc9L8z— ?????? ?????? (@geauXedits) May 18, 2021
3’ deep swimming pool barely above water. Perkins/Anselmo/Madeira in Baton Rouge. 11.39” in the gauge. Almost 9” of that since 8:45pm @DrJoshWX @Jake_WX @marisanuzzowx @MargaretOrr @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/s10lMAOnQH— Corey Gautreaux (@coreygautreaux) May 18, 2021
