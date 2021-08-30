75°
Photos: Ida's aftermath in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
After Hurricane Ida swept through south Louisiana overnight Sunday (August 29), residents were left to survey the aftermath.
Viewers are encouraged to send in pictures of Ida's impact. These can be emailed to share@wbrz.com
The latest updates on Tropical Storm Ida are available here.
Here is some #HurricaneIda aftermath at Tiger Stadium.
Lots of branches and limbs on the roads and sidewalks.
Some of the fence around the stadium is damaged and we as we’re out here this morning, things are still blowing around and falling from trees.#IDA #BatonRouge @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/3gz9Psxf14— Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) August 30, 2021
