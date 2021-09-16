87°
Photos: I-10 barrier stopped 18-wheeler from careening into oncoming traffic

Thursday, September 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
RAMAH - Protective barriers along I-10 kept an 18-wheeler from veering into oncoming traffic on the interstate late Thursday morning.

DOTD reported that I-10 West was closed at the Ramah exit due to the accident involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck. Traffic cameras showed police were allowing vehicles to drive around the wreck on the shoulder.

A DOTD spokesperson said cable barriers in the center median of the interstate caught the tractor-trailer and kept the wreck from being "much worse."

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Congestion has reached LA 77 (Grosse Tete). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. 

