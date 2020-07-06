PHOTOS: High water fills neighborhoods, I-110; Prompts weather alert and street closures

BATON ROUGE - 2 to 5 inches of rain flooded much of the Capital Region Monday morning.

Localized flooding started closing streets just before 10 a.m.

Click HERE for more from Ascension Parish where pump stations were activated and sandbags were made available. Click HERE for details of street flooding in Baton Rouge. Click HERE for more from the WBRZ weather team.

Entergy and Demco report a total of 892 outages as of 12:15 p.m., with 171 of those outages in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Current Road Closures in Baton Rouge:

- Coursey at Lake Lawrence

- Lobdell at Liberty Lagoon

- Florida at S Woodale

- Essen at United Plaza Blvd

- S. Acadian under the Railroad

- Sherwood Commons at Airline

- Coursey at Stumberg

- 6200 Block of Chattanooga Dr

- 16000 Block of S Harrell’s Ferry

- Industriplex at Airline

- Industriplex at Exchequer

- Exchequer at Rieger

- Cedarcrest at S Hampton

Current Road Closures in Ascension Parish:



- N. Burnside Ave at N. Airline Highway

- George Rouyea Road at Black Bayou Road

- S. Burnside Ave at E. Verna Street

- John West Road at Highway 931

- Highway 44 at Black Bayou Road

- N. Burnside Ave at N. Airline Highway

- E. Angela Street at S. Tiffani Ave.

- Garcon Road at Highway 621

- Wood Haven Drive at Highway 42

- Joe Sevario Road at Highway 933

- N. Edenborne Ave at E. Cornerview Street

- Norwood Road at Floyd Holton Road

- Highway 929 at Causey Road

- S. Burnside Ave at E. Rome Street

- Quail Creek Ave at Willow Lane

Roads That Have Water But Are Passable:

- S. Burnside Ave at W. Worthey Road

- Joboy Road at Highway 933

- Old Hickory Ave at Highway 44

- Roddy Road at Shadow Creek Ave.

- Highway 621 at Roddy Road

- Lake Ridge Ave. at Highway 431

- Roddy Road at Wolfchase Road

- Henry Road at Daigle Road

High Water Warnings:

- 12500 Britain

- 15900 Ferrell Ave

- Tiger Bend/Hoo Shoo Too

- 16000 Chadsford

- 16278 Confederate

- Prescott/Joor

- 6200 Chattanooga

- Azrok/Loranger

- Sherwood/Airline

- Coursey/Stumberg

- Industriplex/Fieldstone

