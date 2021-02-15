PHOTOS: Greater BR, South La. freezes over - Your pictures

Here are pictures from The Water Campus on the Mississippi River. Lots of ice, sleet and heavy wind. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/lNyNee62RD — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021