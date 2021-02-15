26°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PHOTOS: Greater BR, South La. freezes over - Your pictures

4 hours 38 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, February 15 2021 Feb 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 6:42 AM February 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live. 

Click HERE for the latest from the WBRZ Weather team.

Submit images to WBRZ through email: news@wbrz.com or tag WBRZ on Twitter and Facebook. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days