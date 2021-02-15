26°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: Greater BR, South La. freezes over - Your pictures
Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.
Click HERE for the latest from the WBRZ Weather team.
Submit images to WBRZ through email: news@wbrz.com or tag WBRZ on Twitter and Facebook.
Here are pictures from The Water Campus on the Mississippi River. Lots of ice, sleet and heavy wind. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/lNyNee62RD— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021
Sleeting pretty hard in Ascension Parish right now. @WBRZ @WBRZweather #lawx pic.twitter.com/SMog57qV5o— Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) February 15, 2021
While most are seeing freezing rain/sleet this morning, some have been lucky enough to see snow. The pups are loving it!— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) February 15, 2021
?? The Savoy Family - Morganza, LA pic.twitter.com/FPkGvlvj26