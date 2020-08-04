Photos: Get first look at Joe Burrow practicing as a Bengal

92°
CINCINNATI, OH - Joe Burrow has officially taken the practice field for the first time as a Cincinnati Bengal.
The team shared a photo Tuesday showing Burrow practicing in his new orange and black jersey.
?? In the pocket like Burrow ?? pic.twitter.com/fAyPDpivPX— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 4, 2020
The star quarterback just signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the team last week, but Bengals merchandise with Burrow's name has flooded sporting good stores in Ohio since the team drafted him in April.
With the preseason canceled due to the coronavirus, Burrow's first start in the NFL is expected to come Sept. 13 against the Chargers.
