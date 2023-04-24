62°
Photos: Four-alarm fire in New Orleans claims two homes, damages two others
NEW ORLEANS - Two homes were destroyed and two others were damaged in a four-alarm fire late Sunday night, according to WWL-TV.
At least a dozen people were displaced by the fire, which was made difficult to fight due to embers being spread by winds.
The New Orleans Fire Department said there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unclear.
